ICC Faces Backlash Over Perceived Snub of Pakistan in Champions Trophy Tour

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is under fire for what many see as a lack of acknowledgment toward Pakistan, the host nation for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.

The governing body’s recent press release unveiling the tournament’s Trophy Tour has raised eyebrows for omitting key references to Pakistan’s pivotal role in the event.

In a surprising omission, the ICC’s announcement failed to mention Pakistan as the tournament’s host explicitly, nor did it recognize the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) or the venues slated to stage the matches.

Even more striking was the absence of any mention of Pakistan’s passionate cricket fan base, a customary nod often a centerpiece of such announcements.

The ICC’s communication also excluded details such as the event’s schedule, logos featuring Pakistan, and other elements that typically underscore the host nation’s importance. Reports indicate that changes to the Trophy Tour’s approved itinerary and schedule were made without consulting the PCB, leaving many stakeholders feeling side-lined.

The perceived oversight has not gone unnoticed by Pakistani cricket fans, who have taken to social media and other platforms to express their displeasure.

While the PCB has yet to issue an official statement, the incident has already sparked significant debate in cricketing circles. Critics argue that such missteps could overshadow the build-up to what should be a celebratory moment for Pakistan as it prepares to host a major ICC event for the first time in nearly three decades.

This controversy comes at a time when Pakistan is striving to solidify its reputation as a reliable host for international cricket, having successfully staged a number of bilateral series in recent years.

As the Champions Trophy draws nearer, the spotlight is firmly on the ICC’s ability to mend fences and ensure that the tournament is a celebration of cricket in Pakistan, a nation where the sport is not just a pastime but a profound part of its cultural identity.