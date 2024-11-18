Roshan Digital Account Inflows Cross $200 Million in October 2024

Gross foreign exchange inflows through the Roshan Digital Accounts (RDAs) stood at $204 million in October 2024, compared to $168 million in the previous month.

Net inflows (Gross inflow less funds repatriated) under RDA clocked in at $192 million in October 2024 vs last 6-month average of $173 million and an average of $146 million since its launch in September 2020.

Overall RDA funds received to date increased to $8.953 billion by the end of October 2024. Till the end of October $1.674 billion have been repatriated with $5.686 billion utilized locally. The net repatriable liability was at $1.592 billion.

From September 2020 to October 2024, total net investments made through RDA stood at $1.592 billion. NPC Investments (Conventional) stood at $393 million, while NPC Investments (Islamic) were recorded at $687 million. Roshan Equity Investments came in at $45 million. The Balances in Accounts were recorded at $431 million with Other Liabilities coming in at $36 million.

As per data, 757,587 RDAs have been opened since they were launched.