IT Ministry Working on New Fiberization Policy to Boost High-Speed Internet

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication is working on a holistic National Fiberization Policy – a critical initiative aimed at addressing Pakistan’s growing digital demands by laying the groundwork for high-speed internet infrastructure.

Official documents revealed that MoITT is working with the PTA to do a risk assessment of currently deployed fiber cables across Pakistan.

By ensuring widespread fiber optic deployment, the policy will enhance broadband coverage and bridge the digital divide between urban and rural regions.

This will significantly boost digital inclusivity, enabling equitable access to advanced digital services and fostering socio-economic development across sectors such as education, healthcare, and e-governance. Additionally, the policy is set to support emerging technologies like 5G and loT, which require robust and high-capacity networks, positioning Pakistan as a competitive player in the global digital landscape.

Moreover, the policy is designed to stimulate economic growth by promoting investment in local manufacturing under the “Make in Pakistan” initiative, reducing dependence on imports of optical fiber and related components. It aims to improve Pakistan’s rankings in global digital indices such as the ICT Development Index and Broadband Development Index, while setting ambitious goals for broadband speed and accessibility.

This integrated approach will not only accelerate the nation’s digital transformation but also create opportunities for industrial expansion, job creation, and international collaboration, ensuring Pakistan’s digital ecosystem remains future-ready.

The development of this Policy is included in the Digital Economy Enhancement Project (DEEP) scope and ToRs for the Consultant are prepared and submitted to the Project Team.