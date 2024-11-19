Pakistan Embassy Reacts to Media Reports About Real Reasons of UAE Visa Ban

The Pakistani Embassy in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has denied recent media reports claiming that the UAE government shared an official document outlining the reasons behind the visa restrictions imposed on Pakistani nationals.

In a statement issued by the embassy, it rejected the allegations, calling the claims “factually incorrect.” The embassy clarified that no such document had been shared by UAE authorities.

“Pakistan enjoys strong and cordial relations with the UAE, and both governments are committed to addressing any issues of mutual concern through official channels and constructive dialogue,” the statement read.

It also emphasized that the embassy remains dedicated to safeguarding the interests of Pakistani nationals in the UAE and continues to work closely with UAE authorities to strengthen bilateral ties.

However, earlier reports by Dawn News suggested that the UAE had outlined several concerns behind the visa ban. According to the report, official documents shared with Pakistan’s embassy highlighted that the decision to impose visa restrictions followed a review of complaints regarding the conduct of Pakistani nationals.

The documents allegedly pointed to social media misuse, including protests and criticism of UAE government policies, which were seen as tarnishing the UAE’s image.

Furthermore, concerns over criminal activities such as theft, fraud, begging, and drug-related offenses were reportedly raised. The UAE was also said to have cited issues with document forgery involving Pakistani citizens.