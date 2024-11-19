Punjab Announces Schools Reopening Date for Lahore and Multan

The Punjab government has announced the reopening of schools in Lahore and Multan starting tomorrow (Wednesday).

Environment Department Director General Imran Hamid Sheikh issued a notification confirming the resumption of classes from November 20, following a temporary closure due to hazardous air quality levels in both cities. To prioritise health and safety, schools will operate under strict guidelines.

Key Details:

• Timings: Schools will open no earlier than 8:45 AM.

• Masks: Students and teachers must wear masks during school hours.

• Outdoor Activities: All outdoor sports and co-curricular events remain suspended.

The Environment Department has called on school administrations to strictly enforce these measures to reduce the effects of smog and air pollution on children and staff.

Earlier this week, the Punjab government decided to reopen schools across the province, excluding Lahore and Multan, following an improvement in the smog situation.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb highlighted the government’s commitment to balancing education and health priorities. While acknowledging the public’s cooperation in tackling severe smog levels, she reiterated that the well-being of children remains paramount.