Winter Timings for Federal Schools, Colleges Announced in Islamabad

The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has issued a notification detailing the revised winter timings for all educational institutions under its jurisdiction, effective from 1st December 2024 to 31st January 2025.
These timings apply to Islamabad Model Schools/Colleges and ex-FG Colleges in both urban and rural areas.
Revised Timings
Single-Shift Institutions:
- Monday to Thursday: 8:30 am to 2:00 pm
- Friday: 8:30 am to 12:30 pm
Pre-I (Montessori/Prep):
- 8:30 am to 12:30 pm
ECE Classes:
- ECE-I: 8:30 am to 11:30 am
- ECE-II: 11:30 am to 2:30 pm
Double-Shift Institutions:
- Morning Shift:
- Monday to Thursday: 8:30 am to 1:30 pm
- Friday: 8:30 am to 12:30 pm
- Evening Shift:
- Monday to Thursday: 1:30 pm to 6:00 pm
- Friday: 2:30 pm to 6:00 pm
Postgraduate Colleges:
- 8:30 am to 2:00 pm or 4:00 pm (as per requirement)
Saturday Remedial Classes:
- 9:00 am to 12:00 pm (applicable only for teachers conducting these classes).
The FDE has instructed all Area Education Officers to ensure the implementation of these timings across institutions in their respective sectors.
The notification was approved by the Director General, FDE, and circulated to relevant stakeholders, including Directors of Colleges and Schools. This schedule aims to streamline academic activities during the winter season while accommodating shorter daylight hours.
