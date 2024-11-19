WWE Raw: Rhea Ripley Returns to Start the WarGames

This week’s episode of WWE Raw was packed with intense action and dramatic developments as the road to Survivor Series WarGames continued to unfold.

From the return of Rhea Ripley to a controversial main event, the show delivered on multiple fronts, setting the stage for future rivalries and matches.

The WarGames Are On: Rhea Ripley Returns

WWE Raw kicked off with a promo from Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan with Raquel Rodriguez in her corner. The segment quickly descended into chaos as Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, and Candice LeRae joined forces against them. However, the tide turned when Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, Iyo Sky, and Naomi made their presence felt, leading to the dramatic return of Rhea Ripley.

Ripley, with a single headbutt to Morgan, made her intentions clear for the upcoming Women’s WarGames match at Survivor Series. The ensuing brawl saw the babyfaces standing tall, setting the tone for the night’s events.

Mysterio & Zelina Triumph Over Gable & Nile

The rivalry between the LWO and American Made continued as Rey Mysterio and Zelina Vega faced Chad Gable and Ivy Nile in a Mixed Tag Team Match. Ivy Nile dominated early, but Vega’s resilience allowed her to tag in Mysterio, who brought the fight to Gable.

With impressive teamwork and a signature frog splash, Mysterio and Vega secured a significant victory. Post-match, Gable’s frustration led to a heated exchange with the Creed Brothers, hinting at potential internal conflicts within American Made.

Kaiser Ludwig Disrupts Intercontinental Title Bout

Sheamus’s quest for the WWE Intercontinental Championship was thwarted by Kaiser Ludwig’s interference during his match against champion Bron Breakker. The hard-hitting contest saw both competitors exchange near-falls, with Sheamus delivering a knee strike and Breakker responding with a spear.

However, the match ended in disqualification when Kaiser attacked both men, sending Sheamus into the steel steps. Kaiser’s actions not only denied Sheamus his title opportunity but also positioned him as a new contender in the Intercontinental title picture.

The War Raiders Overcome Dirty Dom & Carlito

Erik and Ivar, known as The War Raiders, continued their dominant streak with a victory over The Judgment Day’s Dominik Mysterio and Carlito. Despite being on the defensive initially, a hot tag to Ivar turned the tide, leading to a decisive win via War Machine.

However, their celebration was cut short by an ambush from Finn Bálor and JD McDonagh, setting the stage for a future confrontation.

‘Big’ Bronson Reed Gets Help From The Bloodline

In the main event of WWE Raw, “Big” Bronson Reed avenged his previous loss to Seth “Freakin” Rollins, thanks to a timely distraction from Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline. As Rollins seemed poised for victory, Sikoa’s interference allowed Reed to capitalize with a Death Valley Driver, two sentons, and a Tsunami for the win.

The night’s events advanced ongoing storylines and set the stage for new rivalries and alliances, promising more excitement in the weeks leading up to WWE Survivor Series.

Match Card

Match Type Competitors Intercontinental Championship Bron Breakker (c) def. Sheamus (via DQ) Mixed Tag Team Match Rey Mysterio & Zelina Vega def. Chad Gable & Ivy Nile Tag Team Match The War Raiders def. Dominik Mysterio & Carlito Singles Match Bronson Reed def. Seth “Freakin” Rollins

This episode of WWE Raw delivered high-stakes drama and set the stage for future confrontations, keeping fans on the edge of their seats as the road to Survivor Series continues.