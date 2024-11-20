OGDC Exploring Options to Extract Tight Gas in Sindh

OGDCL is making significant strides in the development of the country’s unconventional hydrocarbon resources in line with the Govt of Pakistan’s new Tight Gas Policy 2024, said a press release.

OGDCL has already made notable progress in this area, with the successful production of its first tight gas well, Nur West-1, followed by additional wells to be fracked through in-house expertise. The company has launched a comprehensive study to assess tight gas prospectivity across key areas in the Lower Indus Basin, Sindh.

To support this ambitious initiative, OGDCL announced an international tender on March 7, 2024, for an Integrated Study of Tight Gas Prospectivity Evaluation. After a rigorous two-stage evaluation process involving 11 international bidders and 7 shortlisted companies, Schlumberger (M/s SLB) was selected as the preferred contractor. The study, which will identify the most promising tight gas areas and wells, will play a crucial role in shaping OGDCL’s future drilling and production strategies.

Upon completion, the study will pinpoint optimal locations for new wells, as well as re-entry opportunities for existing wells, to conduct hydraulic fracturing (fracking) and unlock gas from tight reservoirs. This will help OGDCL to commercialize tight gas resources on a fast-track basis.

OGDCL’s partnership with Schlumberger is expected to bring valuable expertise and innovation to Pakistan’s tight gas sector, ensuring the sustainable and efficient exploitation of the country’s hydrocarbon resources.

Based on regional studies and using preliminary data, it is estimated the total prospective resource of Pakistan’s tight gas is 25.2 TCF. On its part, OGDCL plans to execute 25 wells, with an initial production potential of 60-75 MMSCFD and an estimated reserve of 75-90 BCF over the next 5 years.