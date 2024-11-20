Waqar Younis Hails Emerging Talent in National Women’s One-Day Cup

Legendary fast bowler Waqar Younis has lauded the untapped potential and determination of Pakistan’s emerging women cricketers following the unexpectedly shortened National Women’s One-Day Cup.
Waqar expressed admiration for the players’ dedication and emphasized the importance of sustained support for women’s cricket in Pakistan.
Waqar Younis took the mentoring role for the Challengers in the five-team National Women’s One-Day Cup.
“Mentoring these young women was an incredible experience,” said Younis. “The talent and hunger they possess are remarkable. They need more structured guidance, increased opportunities, and comprehensive support to grow and compete at the highest levels of world cricket.”
The premier women’s tournament, initially set to run from November 8 to 30, was abruptly halted following a fire incident at the team hotel. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) reported that five players were present at the hotel during the emergency but were safely evacuated and relocated to the Hanif Mohammad High-Performance Centre.
“Thankfully, no injuries were reported,” the PCB confirmed. “Our immediate priority was the safety of the players, and they were promptly moved to a secure location.”
Despite the unexpected conclusion, the PCB has decided to determine the champion through a final match between the top two teams on the points table, Invincibles and Stars. Details regarding the date and venue for the final will be announced soon.
While the fire incident overshadowed the tournament’s latter stages, the performances on display highlighted the growing potential of women’s cricket in Pakistan.
Waqar Younis’ involvement in a Women’s Tournament and his call for enhanced investment underline the need for continued focus on development pathways and infrastructure to nurture this burgeoning talent pool.
