T20 Blind World Cup 2024 to Proceed in Pakistan Without India

The T20 Blind World Cup will proceed as planned in Pakistan despite the absence of the Indian blind cricket team, confirmed Sultan Shah, Chief of the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC).

This announcement follows reports from Indian media suggesting that India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) denied permission for its team to travel to Pakistan.

ALSO READ Pakistan Football Federation Extraordinary Congress Postponed

India had previously confirmed its participation in May 2024, with the Ministry of Sports granting permission earlier this month for the team to tour Pakistan.

However, according to Indian media, the MEA later refused clearance for the Indian blind cricket team, forcing their withdrawal. Shailendra Yadav, General Secretary of the Indian Blind Cricket Association, stated that while the team had not yet received an official denial letter, they were verbally informed to withdraw.

Despite this setback, the PBCC remains steadfast in its resolve to host the tournament. “India’s blind cricket council has not yet provided official notification of their withdrawal, but the event will go on as scheduled,” Sultan Shah said.

Shah also highlighted that a similar scenario unfolded during the 2022 T20 Blind World Cup when Pakistan’s blind cricket team was denied visas to travel to India.

This development adds to the uncertainty surrounding future cricketing ties between the two nations. Earlier this month, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) informed the International Cricket Council (ICC) that it would not send its team to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy, which is scheduled for February 2025.

ALSO READ Cricket Legend Stays Silent on India’s Refusal to Play Champions Trophy in Pakistan

While the Indian team’s absence is a blow to the T20 Blind World Cup, the tournament represents an opportunity to celebrate the spirit of cricket and the resilience of blind athletes worldwide.

The PBCC’s commitment ensures the event will showcase competitive cricket, even as politics overshadow the sport.