Woman Sent to Prison for Insulting Kuwait’s Emir on Social Media

A Kuwaiti woman has been sentenced to three years in prison with hard labor for breaching the State Security Crimes Law through her activities on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Criminal Court convicted her of insulting the Emir, inciting the overthrow of the regime, and misusing communication devices. While the defendant denied the charges, claiming she had been coerced into making the posts under external threats, the court upheld the charges after a thorough investigation.

The verdict underscores Kuwait’s strict stance on actions perceived as threats to state security.