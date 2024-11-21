Honda Unveils Next-Gen Solid-State Battery Production Line for EVs

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has introduced a demonstration production line for all-solid-state batteries. This facility is located in Sakura City, Tochigi Prefecture, Japan.

The company plans to integrate these next-generation batteries into its electrified models. These batteries are expected to be used in the second half of the 2020s.

Advanced Production Facility

The demonstration line covers a total area of 27,400 square meters. It replicates all processes required for mass production of solid-state batteries.

This facility includes advanced systems for mixing materials, roll-pressing electrodes, forming cells, and assembling modules. Honda aims to begin production by January 2025.

Honda will use this line to test production technologies, optimize costs, and finalize battery cell specifications.

ALSO READ MG Pakistan Celebrates 100 Years With Discounts on HS

Revolutionary Manufacturing Process

Honda employs a unique roll-pressing technique in the production of all-solid-state batteries. This process increases the density of solid electrolyte layers and boosts performance.

The technique also enhances the contact between electrodes and electrolytes, ensuring better productivity. Streamlined assembly processes will reduce production time per battery cell.

ALSO READ Pakistan Railways CEO Claims to be Personally Monitoring Train Schedules and Delays

Focus on Cost Efficiency

Honda is adopting energy-efficient systems to lower power consumption during production. Efforts are being made to simplify cooling structures and reduce indirect production costs.

The company plans to use these batteries for various mobility products. These include automobiles, motorcycles, and even aircraft.

Addressing EV Challenges and Honda’s Vision

All-solid-state batteries are known for high energy density and excellent heat resistance. These features address key EV challenges such as range, charging time, and cost.

Honda aims to improve performance and affordability by optimizing production methods. The goal is to make EVs more accessible to a broader audience.

Honda is striving for carbon neutrality across all products and operations by 2050. By 2040, the company aims for 100% of its global vehicle sales to be electric or fuel-cell-based.

Keiji Otsu, President of Honda R&D Co., Ltd., described all-solid-state batteries as a “game-changer.” He emphasized that these batteries will drive Honda’s transformation in the EV era.