IESCO Cuts Power For WASA Due to Rs. 1 Billion Debt

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has cut off the electricity supply to the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) headquarters over outstanding dues of Rs. 1 billion.

The power disconnection has severely impacted operations, including tube wells managed by WASA, leading to significant disruptions in water services. The WASA office, which also accommodates the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), is using generators to keep essential functions running.

The crisis has escalated as a court recently froze all WASA bank accounts, following its failure to pay an additional Rs. 225 million to landowners as per a judicial ruling. The financial troubles stem from a 2009 court order by Senior Civil Judge Javed Iqbal, which directed the acquisition of 5,500 kanals of land on Adiala Road, Gorakhpur, for a proposed sewage treatment plant.

Despite the passage of 15 years, the plant remains unconstructed, and WASA has yet to settle the compensation owed to the landowners. WASA Managing Director Muhammad Saleem Ashraf has approached the Punjab government, seeking financial assistance to resolve the issue and compensate the affected landowners.

Efforts are underway to address the immediate power supply problem and avoid further operational setbacks.