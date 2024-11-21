Veteran Cricketer Slams Pakistan’s Domestic Structure

Pakistan’s veteran batter Sohaib Maqsood has voiced strong criticism of the country’s domestic cricket structure in a fiery video on his YouTube channel, igniting a fresh debate on the system’s ability to produce world-class players.

The former Pakistan international didn’t hold back, pointing out flaws that he believes are stunting the growth of upcoming talent and hampering the overall quality of cricket in the country.

“Lack of Opportunities and Vision”

Sohaib Maqsood, who represented Pakistan in limited-overs formats from 2013-2021, highlighted what he perceives as a glaring lack of opportunities for emerging players.

He pointed out that the current domestic cricket setup does not cater to the development of players at the grassroots level. Talent is either ignored or mishandled, which is why many promising players fade away before they can reach the international stage.

The batter further emphasized the need for a long-term vision to help Pakistan produce capable players.

Maqsood did not stop at talent management, aiming for the state of infrastructure in Pakistan’s domestic circuit. His criticism mentioned the derelict conditions players have to go through despite being the top talent pool in the country.

The former international also made note of the lack of continuity as the number of teams fluctuates every season which has led to a preponderance of players who lack the skill and challenges of the modern game.

He also called out PCB for undervaluing its domestic competition by failing to secure broadcast deals.

Sohaib Maqsood’s words ring true given the current status of the domestic competition in Pakistan. A total of 103 district/zonal teams played 255 matches across the 16 regions in the country in the latest installment of the Senior Grade Cricket which featured over 1500 players, much to Maqsood’s dismay.

As Pakistan gears up for upcoming international assignments, the spotlight is back on the domestic structure that forms the backbone of the nation’s cricketing future. Will Maqsood’s critique lead to meaningful reforms? Only time will tell.