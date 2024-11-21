Punjab Decides to Distribute Thousands of Laptops Among Students in One Month

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced the distribution of laptops to outstanding students within 90 days under the Chief Minister Laptop and Honhar Scholarship Program, according to 24NewsHD TV channel. The initiative aims to provide the latest Core i7, 13th-generation laptops to students excelling in academics, including 2,000 minority students.

Under this program, laptops will be awarded to matriculation and FSC position holders, as well as 20,000 university students, 14,000 college students, 4,000 students from industry and agriculture, and 2,000 students from medical and dental colleges. Additionally, 32% of recipients will be students from South Punjab.

The government plans to distribute 5,000 laptops within 30 days, with a total of 35,000 laptops provided by February 20, 2025. Scholarships will also be offered to students from 30,000 government and 10,000 private educational institutions across Punjab. As part of the CM Scholarship Program, 18,000 female students will receive scholarships, and full tuition fees for four to five years will be covered under the Honhar Scholarship. To date, 68,329 scholarship applications have been received, with 34,290 verified.

Internship and Higher Education Reforms

In line with the Chief Minister’s vision, one of Punjab’s largest higher education internship programs has been completed. Recruitment of 7,354 college teacher interns has been finalized in government colleges, ensuring merit and transparency. The interns will receive a monthly stipend of Rs. 50,000 for eight months, providing teaching services until the academic session concludes on March 31.

During a briefing to the Chief Minister, Secretary of Higher Education Dr. Farrukh Naveed reported that the transfer and posting of 962 college teachers have been executed under the e-transfer policy. Teachers received their orders through an online portal, ensuring transparency. Additionally, appointments of principals and directors for government colleges will follow strict merit criteria.

The Chief Minister praised the higher education team for their efforts in maintaining transparency and merit in all initiatives.