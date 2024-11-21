Punjab Hires 7,300 Interns as Teachers

The recruitment of 7,354 teaching interns for government colleges in Punjab has been completed.

During a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to review the progress of the Higher Education Internship Programme, Punjab Higher Education Secretary Dr. Farrukh Naveed announced that the interns would receive a monthly stipend of Rs. 50,000 for eight months. These interns will serve in government colleges until the academic session concludes on March 31.

The Chief Minister commended the department for ensuring transparency and merit in the recruitment process.

The meeting also highlighted that the transfer and posting of 962 college teachers had been finalized through an e-transfer policy, with teachers receiving their orders via an online portal. Officials added that the appointment of principals and directors for government colleges would also adhere to transparent and merit-based criteria.