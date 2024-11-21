ICC Delegation Set to Visit Pakistan Ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy

An International Cricket Council (ICC) delegation is expected to visit Pakistan soon, with sources hinting the visit could take place as early as next week with the visit believed to be a crucial step in preparations for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.

A Historic Return of ICC Events

The upcoming competition marks the first major ICC event in Pakistan since the 1996 Cricket World Cup, symbolizing the nation’s successful efforts to re-establish itself as a safe destination for international cricket.

The anticipated visit of the ICC delegation underlines the global cricket body’s commitment to ensuring the Champions Trophy meets its high standards.

In a parallel development, the ICC is engaged in discussions with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over India’s potential participation in the tournament.

Political tensions between the two neighbors have cast doubt on India’s involvement, making these talks pivotal for the tournament’s planning and logistics.

The outcome of these discussions will have significant implications not only for the Champions Trophy but also for the broader dynamics of cricket in the region.

Pakistan’s Preparations in Full Swing

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been working diligently to prepare for the landmark event, with upgrades to infrastructure and facilities already underway.

While there has been no official communication from the ICC to the PCB regarding the delegation’s visit, the tour is expected to focus on assessing Pakistan’s readiness to host the high-profile tournament.

With anticipation building and preparations intensifying, the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is set to showcase Pakistan’s cricketing resurgence on the global stage.