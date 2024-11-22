Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ends Quota System in Government Jobs

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has officially ended quota-based job appointments, shifting to an open merit system in compliance with a Supreme Court ruling.

A notification issued by the Chief Secretary of KP instructed all government departments to strictly adhere to merit-based recruitment policies, ARY News reported.

This decision aligns with the Supreme Court’s directive, emphasizing that appointments made without merit would violate constitutional provisions.

However, the order excludes compensation packages provided by federal and provincial governments to the families of law enforcement personnel and civil servants martyred in terrorist incidents.

ALSO READ Experts Predict Return of Smog in Lahore as Govt Eases Restrictions

In a related move, the Punjab government recently abolished Rule 17-A of the Punjab Civil Servants Act, 1974, which previously allowed job allocations to the family members of deceased government employees.

A notification from the Secretary Regulation Services and General Administration confirmed the amendment.

The notification stated, “In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 23 of the Punjab Civil Servants Act, 1974 (VIII of 1974), the Governor of Punjab is pleased to make the following amendment in the Punjab Civil Servants (Appointment and Conditions of Service) Rules, 1974, with immediate effect. Rule 17-A shall be omitted.”

Under the now-abolished Rule 17-A, family members of deceased government employees were entitled to jobs within the provincial government.

With the rule’s removal, such entitlements have been discontinued, marking a significant policy shift in Punjab’s civil service rules.