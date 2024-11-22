SBP to Issue Commemorative Coin on 555th Jayanti of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji 

By ProPK Staff | Published Nov 22, 2024 | 5:35 pm

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has issued a Rs. 55 Commemorative Coin on the 555th Jayanti of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji. 

In a statement, the central bank said it is heir to diverse religious denominations; Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji, founder of Sikh faith tradition, is one of the finest sons to blossom out of the land now constituting Pakistan. Sikhi is a worldwide religion with millions of adherents, the holiest shrines are located in Pakistan, the statement added. 

The coin is being issued through the exchange counters of all the field offices of SBP Banking Services Corporation from November 22, 2024 (today), the central bank added. 

