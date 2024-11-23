Champions T20 Cup 2024: Provisional Squads Announced

The five mentors for the upcoming Champions T20 Cup 2024, set to take place in Rawalpindi from December 7 to 25, have unveiled their provisional squads.
The squads, however, exclude centrally contracted players and members of Pakistan’s white-ball team currently engaged in the Zimbabwe series. Additionally, players anticipated to feature in the South Africa tour have also been omitted, as their availability remains uncertain.
The national selection committee is expected to announce Pakistan’s squads for the South Africa tour shortly. Once finalized, the mentors will reassess and modify their provisional line-ups accordingly, submitting final team lists to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in due course.
Champions T20 Cup Squads Provisional Squads:
ABL Stallions (Mentor: Shoaib Malik)
- Abdul Faseeh
- Ahmed Safi Abdullah
- Azam Khan
- Hussain Talat
- Mohammad Amir Khan
- Mohammad Haris
- Mohammad Mohsin
- Maaz Sadaqat
- Mehran Mumtaz
- Nasir Nawaz
- Shoaib Malik
- Tahir Hussain
- Ubaid Shah
- Yasir Khan
- Zaman Khan
Engro Dolphins (Mentor: Sarfaraz Ahmed)
- Asif Ali
- Faheem Ashraf
- Ihsanullah
- Khubaib Khalil
- Kashif Ali
- Mirza Tahir Baig
- Muhammad Akhlaq
- Muhammad Ghazi Ghori
- Salman Afridi
- Salman Irshad
- Shayan Sheikh
- Umar Amin
Lake City Panthers (Mentor: Saqlain Mushtaq)
- Abdul Wahid Bangalzai
- Ali Raza
- Amad Butt
- Danish Aziz
- Haider Ali
- Hasan Ali
- Irfanullah Shah
- Mohammad Umar
- Mohammad Zeeshan
- Mubasir Khan
- Rehan Afridi
- Rizwan Mehmood
- Saad Baig
- Sharjeel Khan
- Umar Siddiq
- Usama Mir
Nurpur Lions (Mentor: Waqar Younis)
- Aamer Yamin
- Arif Yaqoob
- Hasan Nawaz
- Hunain Shah
- Imam-ul-Haq
- Khushdil Shah
- Mohammad Basit
- Mohammad Faiq
- Mohammad Junaid
- Mohammad Siraj
- Mohammad Taha
- Musa Khan
- Rohail Nazir
- Sajjad Ali Hashmi
- Shahab Khan
UMT Markhors (Mentor: Misbah-ul-Haq)
- Abdul Samad
- Akif Javed
- Ali Shafique
- Ali Shan
- Ali Usman
- Bilawal Bhatti
- Bismillah Khan
- Fakhar Zaman
- Iftikhar Ahmed
- Khawaja Mohammad Nafay
- Mohammad Faizan
- Mohammad Imran Jnr
- Mohammad Nawaz
- Mohammad Rameez Jnr
- Mohammad Sarwar Afridi
- Muhammad Imran Randhawa
- Muhammad Shehzad
- Niaz Khan
- Nisar Ahmed
- Saad Masood
- Zahid Mehmood
Anticipation Builds Ahead of Champions T20 Cup
This year’s tournament promises thrilling competition as teams will feature a mix of emerging talent and seasoned players. With the South Africa tour squad and Zimbabwe series players excluded for now, mentors are keenly observing domestic performances to fine-tune their final rosters.
As the tournament date approaches, fans can look forward to electrifying action and the emergence of new cricketing stars.
