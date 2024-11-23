Champions T20 Cup 2024: Provisional Squads Announced

The five mentors for the upcoming Champions T20 Cup 2024, set to take place in Rawalpindi from December 7 to 25, have unveiled their provisional squads.

The squads, however, exclude centrally contracted players and members of Pakistan’s white-ball team currently engaged in the Zimbabwe series. Additionally, players anticipated to feature in the South Africa tour have also been omitted, as their availability remains uncertain.

The national selection committee is expected to announce Pakistan’s squads for the South Africa tour shortly. Once finalized, the mentors will reassess and modify their provisional line-ups accordingly, submitting final team lists to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in due course.

Champions T20 Cup Squads Provisional Squads:

ABL Stallions (Mentor: Shoaib Malik)

Abdul Faseeh

Ahmed Safi Abdullah

Azam Khan

Hussain Talat

Mohammad Amir Khan

Mohammad Haris

Mohammad Mohsin

Maaz Sadaqat

Mehran Mumtaz

Nasir Nawaz

Shoaib Malik

Tahir Hussain

Ubaid Shah

Yasir Khan

Zaman Khan

Engro Dolphins (Mentor: Sarfaraz Ahmed)

Asif Ali

Faheem Ashraf

Ihsanullah

Khubaib Khalil

Kashif Ali

Mirza Tahir Baig

Muhammad Akhlaq

Muhammad Ghazi Ghori

Salman Afridi

Salman Irshad

Shayan Sheikh

Umar Amin

Lake City Panthers (Mentor: Saqlain Mushtaq)

Abdul Wahid Bangalzai

Ali Raza

Amad Butt

Danish Aziz

Haider Ali

Hasan Ali

Irfanullah Shah

Mohammad Umar

Mohammad Zeeshan

Mubasir Khan

Rehan Afridi

Rizwan Mehmood

Saad Baig

Sharjeel Khan

Umar Siddiq

Usama Mir

Nurpur Lions (Mentor: Waqar Younis)

Aamer Yamin

Arif Yaqoob

Hasan Nawaz

Hunain Shah

Imam-ul-Haq

Khushdil Shah

Mohammad Basit

Mohammad Faiq

Mohammad Junaid

Mohammad Siraj

Mohammad Taha

Musa Khan

Rohail Nazir

Sajjad Ali Hashmi

Shahab Khan

UMT Markhors (Mentor: Misbah-ul-Haq)

Abdul Samad

Akif Javed

Ali Shafique

Ali Shan

Ali Usman

Bilawal Bhatti

Bismillah Khan

Fakhar Zaman

Iftikhar Ahmed

Khawaja Mohammad Nafay

Mohammad Faizan

Mohammad Imran Jnr

Mohammad Nawaz

Mohammad Rameez Jnr

Mohammad Sarwar Afridi

Muhammad Imran Randhawa

Muhammad Shehzad

Niaz Khan

Nisar Ahmed

Saad Masood

Zahid Mehmood

Anticipation Builds Ahead of Champions T20 Cup

This year’s tournament promises thrilling competition as teams will feature a mix of emerging talent and seasoned players. With the South Africa tour squad and Zimbabwe series players excluded for now, mentors are keenly observing domestic performances to fine-tune their final rosters.

As the tournament date approaches, fans can look forward to electrifying action and the emergence of new cricketing stars.