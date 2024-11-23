Pakistan Captain to Represent Hampshire Hawks in GSL

Pakistan’s Test captain Shan Masood has officially signed with Hampshire Hawks for the inaugural season of the Global Super League (GSL).

Known for his consistent performances at the international and domestic levels, Shan Masood is set to bolster Hampshire Hawk’s lineup in the highly competitive tournament.

ALSO READ PCB Announces Champions T20 Cup 2024

Masood recently led Pakistan to a historic 2-1 Test series win against England in October, highlighted by a commanding century in the opening match. His leadership credentials and solid top-order presence make him a key asset for the Hawks as they prepare to face some of the world’s strongest teams.

A Stellar Domestic Record

The left-handed opener is no stranger to English conditions, having represented Derbyshire and Yorkshire in county cricket. Across three seasons in the Vitality Blast, he scored 947 runs at an average of 31.56.

In the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Masood has amassed 1,476 runs in 53 matches, including nine half-centuries, playing for Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings. He has also represented Pakistan in 19 IT20 matches, accumulating 395 runs, with a standout unbeaten 65 against England in 2022.

Hampshire Hawks will kick off their GSL campaign on Wednesday, 27 November, against Rangpur Riders.

The Hawks are also slated to face Pakistan’s Lahore Qalandars on Saturday, 30 November, and will take on Guyana Amazon Warriors the next day in back-to-back fixtures. Their final group-stage match against Australia’s Victoria has been rescheduled for Thursday, 5 December, ahead of the grand finale on Friday, 6 December.

GSL 2024 Schedule Highlights

27 Nov: Hampshire Hawks v Rangpur Riders (23:00 GMT)

Hampshire Hawks v Rangpur Riders (23:00 GMT) 30 Nov: Hampshire Hawks v Lahore Qalandars (14:00 GMT)

Hampshire Hawks v Lahore Qalandars (14:00 GMT) 1 Dec: Hampshire Hawks v Guyana Amazon Warriors (23:00 GMT)

Hampshire Hawks v Guyana Amazon Warriors (23:00 GMT) 5 Dec: Hampshire Hawks v Victoria (14:00 GMT)

Hampshire Hawks v Victoria (14:00 GMT) 6 Dec: Final (23:00 GMT)

With Shan Masood’s addition, Hampshire Hawks have significantly strengthened their squad as they aim to leave a mark on the GSL and contend for the coveted title in Guyana.