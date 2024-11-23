Pakistan Begin Preparations for Zimbabwe ODI Series

Pakistan’s squad for the upcoming ODI series against Zimbabwe engaged in a high-energy training session at the Queen Sports Club in Bulawayo on Friday.

The national team’s preparations featured a rigorous three-hour session, including full-throttle net practice and specialized fielding drills. Players demonstrated focus and intent as they fine-tuned their skills ahead of the three-match series.

ALSO READ Pakistan Captain to Represent Hampshire Hawks in GSL

Building on Recent Momentum

Pakistan enters the series riding high after a historic away series victory in Australia—their first since 2002. This recent success has boosted morale, and the team looks poised to carry that momentum into the Zimbabwe tour.

The ODI series is set to commence on November 24, followed by games on November 26 and November 28. The teams will then shift focus to the T20I series scheduled for December 1, 3, and 5.

Squad Rotation to Highlight Emerging Talent

Senior players Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Naseem Shah have returned home following their participation in the white-ball series against Australia.

In a strategic decision, they were rested for both the ODI and T20I legs of the Zimbabwe tour, allowing emerging players an opportunity to showcase their skills on the international stage.

Pakistan ODI Squad

The 15-member squad includes a mix of experienced campaigners and fresh talent:

Batsmen and All-rounders: Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Salman Ali Agha, Saim Ayub, Tayyab Tahir

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Haseebullah

Bowlers: Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Faisal Akram

All-rounder: Aamir Jamal, Muhammad Irfan Khan

ALSO READ PCB Confirms Return of Mentors for Champions T20 Cup

Zimbabwe ODI Squad

Led by veteran all-rounder Craig Ervine, Zimbabwe has announced a balanced lineup featuring key players like Sikandar Raza and Sean Williams:

Batsmen and All-rounders: Sean Williams, Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Sikandar Raza

Wicketkeepers: Joylord Gumbie, Clive Madande

Bowlers: Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brandon Mavuta, Faraz Akram, Trevor Gwandu

What to Expect

With a fresh crop of players on both sides, the series promises to offer a blend of experience and youthful exuberance. For Pakistan, the tour presents a chance to assess its next generation of cricketers, while Zimbabwe will look to their seasoned campaigners to anchor performances against a competitive visiting side.

Zimbabwe has never beaten Pakistan in a bilateral ODI series with their 1-1 draw at home in 1995 their closest result against the visitors. The opening match on November 24 will set the tone for what is shaping up to be an exciting contest.