Internet and Mobile Services Will be Suspended in These Areas

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior announced that mobile data and Wi-Fi services will only be suspended in regions where security concerns are present. These restrictions will be implemented based on the assessment of the current situation in those specific areas.

The Ministry reassured that in the rest of the country, both internet and mobile services will continue to operate as usual without any interruptions. The spokesperson emphasized that any suspension of services is a precautionary measure taken to ensure public safety in areas with heightened security risks, while maintaining connectivity in regions where no such threats are identified.

This announcement comes amidst concerns over potential disruptions to communication networks due to PTI protest. The Ministry aims to strike a balance between ensuring national security and minimizing inconvenience to the general public by limiting restrictions to only necessary areas.

Citizens in unaffected regions are expected to experience no changes to their regular internet and mobile usage, as the Ministry of Interior continues to monitor the situation closely to make adjustments as needed.