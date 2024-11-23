Noor Zaman Clinches Chief of Air Staff Squash Championship

World No. 82 Noor Zaman put on a stellar performance to capture the Chief of the Air Staff-Serena Hotels International Squash Championship title at the Mushaf Squash Complex on Friday.

The rising star defeated compatriot and World No. 85 Nasir Iqbal in the final, winning with scores of 11-8, 12-10, and 11-9 in a brisk 27-minute encounter.

A Showcase of Global Squash Talent

The prestigious tournament, organized by the Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) in collaboration with Serena Hotels, featured an international lineup.

Fifteen world-ranking players from squash powerhouses like Egypt, England, Hong Kong-China, Ireland, Kuwait, Malaysia, and the Netherlands joined nine Pakistani players in the competition, creating a thrilling week of world-class action.

The championship concluded with a vibrant closing ceremony, where Air Marshal Shakil Ghazanfar, Deputy Chief of Air Staff (Personnel), served as the Chief Guest. He presented trophies and souvenirs to the players, commending their efforts and sportsmanship.

Prominent attendees included Air Marshal Kazim Hammad, Senior Vice President of the PSF; Amjad Ali Gill, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of IPC; squash legend Qamar Zaman; PSF Vice President Adnan Asad; and Serena Hotels Chief Operating Officer Peter Martin. The event also attracted a large gathering of players, officials, and squash enthusiasts.

Noor Zaman’s triumph at the Chief of Air Staff Squash Championship highlights the potential of Pakistan’s young squash talent, offering hope for a resurgence in a sport once dominated by the nation.