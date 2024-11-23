Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Lahore, Peshawar, and Sialkot Advance to Triangular Stage

The Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25 has reached a pivotal stage, with Lahore Whites, Peshawar, and Sialkot emerging as group winners to secure spots in the triangular stage of Pakistan’s premier first-class cricket tournament.

The three teams triumphed in their respective Groups A, B, and C after five rounds and 45 fiercely contested matches, setting the stage for the next phase of the competition.

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Triangular Stage Schedule and Format

The triangular stage of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy will begin on November 25, with Peshawar squaring off against Sialkot at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium.

From December 1, Lahore Whites will take on Peshawar at the same venue. The final triangular fixture between Lahore Whites and Sialkot is scheduled for December 27-30, with the location to be announced soon.

The top two teams from the triangular stage will then advance to the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final, to be held from January 2-6, 2025.

Peshawar’s Dramatic Qualification

Peshawar’s entry into the triangular stage came through a nail-biting victory over Rawalpindi. Defending 241 at the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi’s middle-order fightback, led by Umar Amin (65 off 129) and Taimur Khan (42 off 70), fell short as they were bowled out for 214.

Peshawar’s bowlers, including Maaz Sadaqat and Niaz Khan, delivered under pressure with three wickets each. Captain Sajid Khan contributed with two crucial scalps, sealing a tense 26-run win.

Sialkot’s Dominance in Group C

Sialkot, topping Group C of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, showcased their dominance with an emphatic eight-wicket victory over Karachi Blues at Mirpur Cricket Stadium.

After dismissing Karachi Blues for 224 in their second innings, Sialkot easily chased the modest target of 99 in just 18.5 overs. Test pacer Mohammad Ali stole the show with nine wickets in the match, including a five-wicket haul in the second innings.

Lahore Whites Unstoppable in Group A

Lahore Whites rounded off their Group A campaign with a commanding eight-wicket win over Larkana. Their consistent all-round performances throughout the group stage earned them a well-deserved spot in the triangular phase.