Huawei’s Upgraded Mate X With Kirin 990 & Improved Hinge Arrives Next Year

Huawei Mate X, the Chinese firm’s first-ever foldable smartphone, arrived last month featuring the flagship-grade Kirin 980 SoC, 40-megapixel camera, and a large battery. The device is now getting refreshed with an even better SoC and improved hinge design come next year.

As confirmed by Huawei’s consumer business CEO Richard Yu, the revised Huawei Mate X will feature the Kirin 990 chipset alongside an improved screen and a better hinge mechanism. It will be launched during next year’s Barcelona based Mobile World Congress (MWC) event that is meant to take place between February 24-27.

Current foldables including the Samsung Galaxy Fold use plastic screens for foldability, but as a result, it also makes them prone to scratches. It is currently unclear how Huawei is planning to tackle this obstacle. We might see a protective coating or a completely new display technology like Samsung’s ultra-thin glass (UTG) solution. Samsung’s UTG technology is expected to debut with the upcoming Galaxy Fold 2.

Additionally, Huawei is also planning to release a separate model dubbed Huawei Mate Xs. It will feature the same SoC as the revised Mate X and will likely sport other improvements as well, since its an S variant. It is set to release in March 2020.