Social Media Explodes With Criticism Over Haris Rauf’s Celebration in BBL

The new season of Big Bash League has kicked off in style and Haris Rauf has raised the roof with his fearsome bowling in the opening matches.

After his remarkable spell, current bowling coach of Pakistan cricket Waqar Younis said:

Haris Rauf has impressed me. He has pace, is strong, aggressive & bowls a good slower-ball. I’ve spoken to Misbah about him & we’re looking to bring him into our pack of pace-bowlers, working with him & hopefully can push him into the Pakistan team soon.

Currently ranked as the third-highest wicket-taker with 10 wickets, the young pacer has however received a lot of criticism for his rather unorthodox ‘slit-throat’ celebration style.

Brought in as a replacement for Dale Steyn, Haris Rauf celebrated his wickets against the Sydney Thunder with a gesture that is being labeled as “inappropriate” by social media users.

One of the first ones to label his celebration as rather inappropriate was Darryl Brohman, who is a former Australian rugby player.

He said: “Not sure we need the throat-cutting gesture from Harris Rauf every time he takes a wicket. Clearly a very good bowler but the post wicket antics are over the top. Who’s with me?”

Many claimed that the throat-slitting celebration should not be put on display on a cricket ground, which was an opinion backed by many.

When there are haters, there are also people to back them up.

What do you make of the situation? Let us know which side you are on.