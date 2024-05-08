IT and Telecom Sector Vital for Pakistan’s Economic Uplift: IT Minister

A high-level delegation of EDOTCO Group led by its Group CEO Mohamed Adlan Ahmad Tajuddin called on Minister of State for IT Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Wednesday.

Matters of mutual interest and related to telecom infrastructure were discussed in the meeting. While talking to the delegation, the minister said that steps are being taken for digitalization in the country. She said that the present government is committed to the provision of quality broadband and internet services to the masses.

She said that the IT and telecom sector has an important role in the economic uplift of the country. She said the ministry is taking alongside the telecom industry, adding that issues confronting the telecom industry will be resolved.

The minister noted that EDOTCO Group’s support is vital for the development of the telecom industry, urging EDOTCO to play its role in the digitalization process in Pakistan. She invited EDOTCO Group to further invest in the telecom sector of Pakistan, saying that the atmosphere for foreign investment in Pakistan is conducive.

EDOTCO delegation said that the role of the IT ministry in the promotion of the IT and telecommunication sector is laudable. The two sides also agreed to form a working group.

The other members of the delegation included Annis Sheikh Mohammed, Group CFO, Noreen Sabrina Mohd Noor, Group Head, Corporate Communications, Abdul Aziz, Country Managing Director, and Muhammad Rehan Farooqui, Director of Corporate Affairs and Planning.

Additional Secretary MoITT Aisha Humera Moriani, CEO NITB Babar Majeed Bhatti, Member Telecom Muhammad Jahanzeb Rahim, DG International Coordination Syed Jawwad Ali Sherazi were also present in the meeting.