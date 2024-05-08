Dairy Association Urges Govt to Exempt Dairy Exports from Taxation

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb held a meeting with the Pakistan Dairy Association (PDA), led by CEO Fauji Foods Ltd Usman Zaheer at the Finance Division today.

While addressing the delegation, the minister underscored the significant role the dairy industry played in increasing agricultural GDP and fostering economic development. He highlighted the government’s commitment to providing a conducive environment for business growth, particularly in the dairy sector, which presents promising opportunities for increased exports.

He encouraged executives from the dairy industry to seize the moment and launch initiatives that would not only benefit large-scale producers but also create opportunities for small-scale farmers.

During the meeting, the industry leaders emphasized their commitment to capitalizing on the upward trend in dairy exports, citing it as a key area for growth and revenue generation. They stressed the importance of creating an enabling environment for dairy exports, urging the government to consider exempting dairy exports from taxation to further incentivize expansion in this sector.

In response, the minister directed the concerned authorities to put up a proposal keeping in view the merit criteria.

The meeting ended with both the government and the Pakistan Dairy Association (PDA) aligning on a vision to enhance the sector’s export capacity, promote innovation, and upgrade practices to meet international standards. They expressed confidence in the dairy industry’s ability to contribute significantly to Pakistan’s economic growth.