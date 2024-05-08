France Offers Technical Assistance to Pakistan for Sustainable Economic Growth

The Ambassador of France to Pakistan Nicholas Galey called on Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb at the Finance Division today.

The minister welcomed the French Ambassador and appreciated the support extended by the French government for renewal of GSP Plus status to Pakistan.

He briefed the envoy on the steps taken by the government to stabilize the economy including notable increases in agricultural production, forex reserves reaching $9 billion, stable rupee, declining inflation, and upswing in the stock market.

He also informed the Ambassador about the successful conclusion of the second IMF review under the Standby Arrangement (SBA). HE further apprised the Ambassador of key reforms being undertaken by the government including Privatization, SOEs reforms, FBR end-to-end digitization, export-led growth, and energy sector reforms to bring costs down.

Moreover, he emphasized the role of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) as a key platform for investor facilitation, streamlining processes to foster investment and economic growth.

Acknowledging the efforts of the Pakistani government, the French Ambassador expressed optimism about the future trajectory of economic cooperation between Pakistan and France.

The Ambassador offered technical cooperation in the areas of interest for sustainable economic growth. He recognized the progress made by the government of Pakistan in stabilizing the economy and expressed confidence in the potential for further collaboration.