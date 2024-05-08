Punjab Announces CM International Scholarship Program

In a bid to recognize and support diligent and capable students from the province, the Punjab government has unveiled the ‘Punjab Chief Minister International Scholarship Programme’, as reported on Wednesday.

Officials involved in the initiative have revealed that an allocation of Rs26 billion will be dedicated to the program.

ALSO READ Japan Announces Scholarships for Pakistani Students

This funding will facilitate scholarships for students aspiring to pursue master’s and PhD degrees at leading universities worldwide.

ALSO READ Canada Introduces New Work Rules for International Students

The program is set to commence officially in the upcoming financial year, with an initial budget allocation of Rs. 5 billion earmarked for this purpose in the next fiscal year’s budget.