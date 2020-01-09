Punjab Govt Issues Notices to 27 Private Schools in Faisalabad

On Wednesday, Punjab’s education department issued show-cause notices to 27 private schools in Faisalabad for violating the government’s directives of extended winter vacations.

According to the education department, the schools have been issued show-cause notices for now. In case the schools remain non-compliant with official orders, heavy fines will be imposed on them.

The education department has extended winter vacations for the second time due to unprecedented low temperatures and prevalent fog in the province. Schools were to reopen on 1st January initially. After the first extension on vacations, they were to reopen on 6th January. The second extension in the holiday season means that the schools will resume academic activities on 13th January.

However, the private schools association has decided to go against the orders and have reopened schools from 7th January.