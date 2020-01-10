Zameen.com & Allied Bank Partner for a Simpler Home Financing Facility

Pakistan’s largest real estate portal, Zameen.com, and Allied Bank Limited (ABL) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Thursday to facilitate home-financing for consumers.

The MoU was signed during a meeting at Zameen.com’s Lahore Centre office. Zameen.com was represented by Country Head Ahmad Bhatti, Senior Director Central Shuja Ullah Khan, and Manager Banking Umer Farooq, while the ABL team included Group Head Hussein Bakhtiari, Regional Head Ibrahim Hasan Syed, Regional Head Maqsat Hussein, and Unit Head Ayesha Qadeer Khan.

The MoU will enable Zameen.com’s consumers to benefit from Allied Bank Home Financing facility for purchase, construction and renovation of their homes. On the other hand, house financing leads received by Zameen.com shall be directed to ABL.

Speaking on the occasion, Zameen.com Country Head Ahmad Bhatti said that the company’s name had become synonymous with transparency and reliability, which is why the country’s leading institutions were interested in partnering with it.

“Our website now records more than 5.5 million visits per month and this MoU will benefit not just our customers but the real estate industry as a whole,” he said.

Group Head ABL Tahir Hussein Bakhtiari said that this agreement with Zameen.com would help Pakistanis get their dream homes at affordable rates. “It will cater to housing demand as well as help the wider economy,” he said.