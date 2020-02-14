PSL Just Made an Official TikTok Account

In order to have far-reaching engagement with cricketing fans, PSL is now on the viral video sharing app, TikTok. The league’s official social media accounts posted the update earlier today.

Haan tiktok walo – tum tayyar ho? The #HBLPSL is on your favorite platform. Check out our page now and tag us on your videos. Follow: https://t.co/7xdml99lyV#HBLPSLV #TayyarHain pic.twitter.com/PkEEEqq3vJ — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 14, 2020

TikTok is one of the most popular social media apps in Pakistan right now and PSL is seizing the opportunity to increase its engagement with the fans.

More than 25 million Pakistanis are on TikTok. Last year, 18 million Pakistanis downloaded the app from Google Play and App Store, far more than the number of downloads of Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram.

Excitement about the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League continues to grow especially because of the fact that the entire tournament will be staged in Pakistan this time around.

You can follow PSL’s official TikTok account here.