Jazz TV is Now Available on KaiOS Smartphones

Jazz TV, one of Pakistan’s most successful live streaming platforms, is now available to all Digit 4G users through a distinctive version of the application available on the KaiOS store.

Launched just in time for the Pakistan Super League 5, the app enlivens the whole live-streaming experience. Currently, more than 1.5 million people use the Jazz TV platform to stream the ongoing Twenty20 cricket league.

Jazz Digit 4G, launched at the beginning of 2020, is an inexpensive smart feature phone with a contemplatively designed operating system for the unique connectivity landscape in Pakistan. The objective behind integrating Jazz TV with the phone’s OS is to offer users a digital space for all their entertainment needs. Bridging the connectivity gap is an enormous challenge in Pakistan, although the aggressive 4G deployment and resulting mobile applications are generating momentum to cover this gap.

KaiOS, the world’s third-largest mobile operating system, is a web-based model that enables a new category of smart feature phones like the Digit 4G. Through KaiOS, Digit 4G offers a range of popular apps including WhatsApp, YouTube and Google Maps.

“Jazz TV is one of the most popular applications on the Play Store in Pakistan because it offers an edge over linear TV. Given the app’s rising demand, we believe the time is right to introduce the masses to the concept of live-streaming, so they too can enjoy the cricket season on the go,” said Kashif Rehman, Product Manager at Jazz.

It is interesting to see video platforms customizing their apps for other operating systems, which itself proves how important the particular segment is. Of course, it doesn’t compensate entirely for a smartphone experience but caters to users who aren’t too comfortable switching to an entry-level smartphone, mainly because of the budget constraints.