Educational Institutions, Online Businesses Can Use VoIP, VPN & Video Conferencing Apps Without Restrictions

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has announced that all educational institutions and online businesses can use legal Voice over Internet Protocols (VoIP), Virtual Private Networks (VPN) and video conferencing applications to carry on their online activities without any restrictions.

All legal VoIPs and VPNs and video conferencing apps such as WhatsApp, Skype, Google Meets, Zoom, Blue Jeans, Cisco WebEx, Team viewer, Meraki VPN, etc are available to be used for virtual education and business.

However, as per Telecom Rules and Regulations, PTA is only taking action against those using VoIP and VPNs for terminating illegal traffic which causes loss to the exchequer. Therefore, the impression given through media by certain elements that PTA has blocked all VoIP, Video Conference and VPN solutions is incorrect.

Furthermore, PTA is working in close coordination with the Ministry of IT and Telecom (MoIT&T) and Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) in facilitating and regularizing the operations of BPO/Call Center Industry. To facilitate the industry, Internet Protocols (IP) applied for whitelisting through relevant service providers are processed for approval within 24 hours.

PTA remains committed to serving as per its vision in ensuring that high-quality ICT services are available to telecom users in Pakistan.