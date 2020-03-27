US Now the Coronavirus Epicenter as Pakistan Crosses 1,200 Cases

With over 85,000 cases, US now the global epicenter of coronavirus

Cases in Pakistan cross the 1,200 mark

PIA withdraws decision to operate special flights to Canada and UK

Pakistan decides to seal areas with coronavirus cases

Sindh & Balochistan ban congregational prayers

Pakistan pays tribute to doctors, nurses, & paramedics today

With over 85,000 infections so far, US now tops the world in coronavirus cases overtaking China and Italy. In terms of death toll, however, Italy remains the worst hit with the virus having claimed over 8,000 lives so far, followed by Spain where over 4,000 people have lost their battle against COVID-19.

Pakistan is seeing a continuous surge in its virus tally too with confirmed cases crossing 1,200 and its toll risen by one on Thursday to nine. Both the center and the local governments are scrambling to contain the spread with nearly all cities already locked down.

The federal and provincial governments have also decided to seal the areas where new cases appear, some examples being Bhara Khau, Shehzad Town, and Ramsha Colony of Islamabad that have been sealed off by the capital administration over the past two days after reporting coronavirus cases.

Sindh on Thursday banned congregational prayers, including Friday prayers, from March 27 till April 5 in all mosques across the province in an extension of its efforts to curb the pandemic. The decision came soon after the meeting between President Alvi and ulema of different sects failed to reach a consensus on banning mass prayers. Balochistan joined Sindh in the ban later in the day.

PIA on Thursday withdrew its decision to operate four special flights to Canada and UK on government directives. The govt had announced to fly these special flights on humanitarian grounds to transport passengers who were stuck in Pakistan, but the decision was withdrawn seeing the sharp spike of coronavirus cases in UK and North America.

On Friday (today), Pakistan will pay tribute to the nation’s heroes – the doctors, nurses, and paramedics – risking their lives to battle coronavirus ion the country. To do this, citizens are encouraged to wave white flags at 6pm from their rooftops and windows.

Here are the latest updates.

11.20 am 2 doctors test positive for coronavirus in DG Khan Two DG Khan doctors identified as Dr. Osama and Dr. Saba tested positive for coronavirus, it is learned. Both doctors are stable and being treated with available protocol. Authorities said that both doctors were deputed and performing their professional duties at DG Khan quarantine center in Punjab. 10.30 am CM Buzdar announces risk allowance for nurses & doctors Usman Buzdar, Chief Minister of Punjab has announced that all medical personnel active in the treatment of coronavirus patients will be given risk allowance equivalent of one salary including Doctors, Nurses, Medical Staff and others. The CM announced this while briefing the media after heading the meeting of a cabinet committee on dealing with the coronavirus. Read the full story here. 10.15 am All Pakistani educational institutes to remain closed till May 31 All the educational institutions including public and private schools, colleges, universities, & madaris in the country will remain closed till May 31, 2020. This was stated by Shafqat Mehmood, federal minister for Education, professional training and National Heritage on twitter. National Coordination Committee on the recommendation of Inter provincial Education Ministers meeting today has ordered the closure of ALL education institutions in the country till May 31. This includes public and private schools, colleges, universities, & madaris — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) March 26, 2020 Read the full story here. 10.10 am NEW CASES: Islamabad 2, AJK 1, GB 7 Two new coronavirus cases have emerged in Islamabad, one in Azad Jammu & Kashmir, and seven in Gilgit Baltistan. These make Pakistan tally to cross the 1,200 mark. 1.00 am Punjab reports 3 new cases Three new cases have been reported in Punjab, informed CM Usman Buzdar in a tweet. Sadly, we have lost 3 precious lives to #CoronaVirus in Punjab so far. Total number of cases tested positive are 408. We are doing our best to contain the virus and need full support of the citizens. Please stay indoor and follow the guidelines issued by the Govt. 1/2 — Usman Buzdar (@UsmanAKBuzdar) March 26, 2020

