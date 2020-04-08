Man from Sahiwal Wins Bet by Lying in Front of a Train & Surviving

Posted 30 mins ago by Sajawal Rehman

A man in Sahiwal has won an odd bet by coming out harmless after lying on a train track as the train passed over him.

Going by the name of Mazdoor Saleem, a fruit seller near Sharif Colony, hugged his friends and everyone expressed their happiness on him winning the bet.

Here’s the video:

According to the details, Saleem’s friends had encouraged him into the bet following which he lied on the track with a fast-approaching train. Police have already arrested the man and are on the look for his friends involved in the scene.

A couple of years ago, a young boy had also struck a bet with his friends that he will cross Neelum River, however, his dead body was recovered days later.

A number of similar cases keep popping up in Pakistan where a group challenges one of their friends to pull off some daredevil stunt for a small amount of cash. It has to stop otherwise, people will keep losing their lives for nothing.

What are your thoughts on the story? Let us know in the comments.

Sajawal Rehman

Feature Writer


Explore on Ltd.
>