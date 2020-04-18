Jazz Supports 15,000 Daily Wage Laborers Through Edhi Foundation

Jazz has partnered with the Edhi Foundation for providing food supplies to 15,000 people in Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, and Peshawar. This food ration distribution campaign is a part of the Rs. 1.2 billion COVID-19 relief package announced earlier for emergency health services, communicative services, and food rations that vulnerable communities need amidst the lockdown.

The non-perishable food rations were distributed to families at the Edhi head office in Islamabad, with more distributions to follow in other cities. The food rations are to last an average family for about four weeks.

The #JazzCares initiative was launched to step up its support to the government services, including the strained health sector, and to assist with building economic resilience for the most vulnerable in society. The support includes short to mid-term initiatives aimed to limit the negative impact of the pandemic, especially in underserved regions.

“This is an unfolding and evolving situation for all of us, but one thing is certain, these are tough times for those who depended on open markets for their daily bread. These people have no alternatives given the lockdown. Our trust in institutions like Edhi enabled us to provide critical and timely relief.” said Jazz CEO Aamir Ibrahim.

With an estimated 60 million people living below the poverty line, earning less than USD 2/day, we must recognize that the time to act is now.

“We are open to all organizations stepping in to serve the network of people we serve and are happy that Jazz was among the first private organizations to reach us,” Faisal Edhi, Director at the Edhi Foundation said.

The Edhi Foundation was set up by the legendary Abdul Sattar Edhi, who dedicated his whole life to social welfare with Bilquis Edhi by his side, ensuring the foundation kept running.

Jazz is working with a variety of partners to ensure quality and streamline relief efforts all over the country. The company and its management is monitoring the situation closely and will continue to evaluate new projects for providing timely assistance by utilizing its resources and expertise. Jazz has launched a unique portal for this purpose.