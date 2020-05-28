Pakistan Reporting More Coronavirus Cases Than Italy, Spain, France Every Day

Despite having a limited testing capacity, Pakistan is now reporting more confirmed Coronavirus cases each day than some of the former hotspots in Europe.

In the last 24 hours, Pakistan has reported more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases from the 8,687 tests conducted, taking the national tally beyond 62,000.

Meanwhile, Italy is reporting less than 1,000 cases each day as it reported 584 confirmed Coronavirus cases yesterday. Italy had last reported more than 1,000 cases in a single day on 12 May whereas 29 April was the day when the country last witnessed an increase of more than 2,000 cases in a single day.

Likewise, Spain has been reporting less than 1,000 cases every day for a week now as it reported 510 cases in the last 24 hours. For the first time in more than 3 months, Spain did not report any COVID-19 case on 25 May.

France, on the other hand, has been reporting less than 1000 cases since 9 May. The country has reported only 191 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Following the outbreak of the disease in each country, Italy has carried out 36,07,251 tests, Spain 35,56,567, and France 13,84,633 so far. Contrarily, Pakistan has conducted 5,08,086 tests since 26 February, not to mention the stagnant testing capacity despite official claims to increase the daily testing capacity.

As for deaths, Pakistan, albeit luckily yet unfortunately, has been averaging 34 deaths each day against the 144 deaths of Italy, 147 of Spain, and 77 of France.

