Vivo Launches its Cheapest 5G Phone Yet

The number of budget 5G phones is increasing by the day. Redmi and Honor have released their cheapest 5G phones recently and now its Vivo’s turn to join the fray.

The Vivo Y70s is, as you already guessed, the cheapest 5G phone from Vivo yet. It starts at $280 and has some noteworthy specifications such as a triple camera setup, a tall display, a large battery, and more.

Design and Display

The phone has a 6.53-inch IPS LCD with FHD+ resolution and a cornered punch-hole cutout for the front-facing camera. The power button on the right-hand side doubles as a fingerprint sensor.

The back has a vertical triple camera setup in a rectangular cutout similar to the Huawei P40 series.

Internals and Storage

The internals are powered by Samsung’s Exynos 880 SoC, which is essentially an underclocked Exynos 980. It comes with a 2.0GHz octa-core processor with the Mali-G76 MP5 GPU, 6 to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. There is no word on expandable memory yet, but its unlikely.

The highly customizable Funtouch OS 10 takes charge of the software side on top of Android 10.

Cameras

The triple camera module at the back features a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide unit, and a 2MP depth sensor for portrait shots. The main camera can record 1080p videos at 60 FPS and 4K videos at 30 FPS.

The front camera inside the punch-hole cutout is a 16MP wide-angle lens capable of capturing HDR photos and 1080p videos at 30 FPS.

Battery and Pricing

There is a 4500 mAh battery on-board with 18W fast charging enabled through the USB C port. It should easily be able to last around 2 days and charge up from 0 to 100% in roughly 90 minutes.

As mentioned before, the Vivo Y70s will start at only $280 and sales will begin on June 1.

Vivo Y70s 5G Specifications: