Bookme.pk And 1LINK Join Hands to Digitize Payments in Pakistan

Bookme Tickets Pvt Ltd (Bookme.pk) and 1LINK (Pvt) Limited (1LINK) have partnered for 1LINK – 1BILL aggregation services to simplify digital payments for Bookme.pk’s 4.5 Mln customers across Pakistan. This partnership aims to cater to the growing consumer demand for convenient and cost-effective digital payment options. This strategic partnership will further drive the digital payments landscape in Pakistan.

With this collaboration, Bookme.pk customers will be able to make real-time online payments for their bus, cinema, airlines, and events e-tickets through 1LINK member banks’ respective digital banking channels including mobile and internet banking channels. Once the customer’s payment is confirmed, the e-tickets will be issued instantly for further use.

“There is a seismic shift in consumer behavior towards efficient and secure digital payment platforms during COVID-19 across the country. Customers expect secure and frictionless online experiences and we are trying to build a customer-centric platform to cater to their needs. We are delighted to partner with Pakistan’s largest switch and payment system to simplify digital payments and create a seamless and frictionless online payment experience for our e-ticketing customers.” – Said Faizan Aslam, CEO – Bookme.pk.

