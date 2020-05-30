Bookme.pk And 1LINK Join Hands to Digitize Payments in Pakistan

Bookme Tickets Pvt Ltd (Bookme.pk) and 1LINK (Pvt) Limited (1LINK) have partnered for 1LINK – 1BILL aggregation services to simplify digital payments for Bookme.pk’s 4.5 Mln customers across Pakistan. This partnership aims to cater to the growing consumer demand for convenient and cost-effective digital payment options. This strategic partnership will further drive the digital payments landscape in Pakistan.
With this collaboration, Bookme.pk customers will be able to make real-time online payments for their bus, cinema, airlines, and events e-tickets through 1LINK member banks’ respective digital banking channels including mobile and internet banking channels. Once the customer’s payment is confirmed, the e-tickets will be issued instantly for further use.
“There is a seismic shift in consumer behavior towards efficient and secure digital payment platforms during COVID-19 across the country. Customers expect secure and frictionless online experiences and we are trying to build a customer-centric platform to cater to their needs. We are delighted to partner with Pakistan’s largest switch and payment system to simplify digital payments and create a seamless and frictionless online payment experience for our e-ticketing customers.” – Said Faizan Aslam, CEO – Bookme.pk.
Mr. Najeeb Agrawalla, CEO – 1LINK commented,
Pakistan is moving towards a digitized society and 1LINK is fully committed to creating avenues for this shift. This collaboration with Bookme for bill aggregation services will fuel the drive towards digitization of payments, especially in the post-COVID-19 environment. We are confident that users will be appreciative of the expediency that 1LINK – 1BILL proposition brings to the payments industry.