Ulefone Armor X7 Pro Comes With Military Grade Protection for Just $130

Chinese phone maker Ulefone has updated its Armor X series with the Armor X7 Pro, which is currently one of the cheapest and most durable budget devices on the market.
It starts at only $130 and is MIL-STD-810G (US military grade durability test) compliant, has IP68 water and dust resistance, and can be dropped onto concrete from up to 4 feet without taking any damage.
Design and Display
The Armor X7 Pro weighs nearly 250g due to its heavy-duty rugged construction. It has a 5-inch 720p LCD with conventional, thick bezels all around and the older 16:9 aspect ratio as well.
At the back, there is a single primary camera at the top just above the fingerprint sensor, the Ulefone branding in the center, and a speaker grille near the bottom. There is a handy customizable button on the side that can be used for a screenshot, flashlight, camera, and more.
Internals and Storage
Powering the device is one of Mediatek’s budget SoCs, the 12nm Helio A20 with a 1.8GHz quad-core processor, and the PowerVR GE8320 GPU. This is paired with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage that is expandable through a microSD card.
You get the pure Android experience with stock Android 10 out of the box.
Cameras
The main sensor at the back is a 13MP shooter capable of underwater photography and 1080p video clips at 30FPS. It comes with a dual-LED flash and can capture HDR photos as well.
The front camera beside the earpiece is a 5MP unit that can record HD videos at 30FPS.
Battery and Pricing
The 4,000 mAh battery on-board is more than enough to keep the budget specs going for around 2 days. Sadly, there is no fast charging support.
As mentioned before, the Ulefone Armor X7 Pro starts at only $130 but can be obtained for just $90 and even as low as to $80 at some vendors such as Aliexpress.
- Chipset: Mediatek Helio A20
- CPU: 1.8GHz Quad-Core
- GPU: PowerVR GE8320
- OS: Android 10
- Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE
- Display:
- 5″ IPS LCD with 720 x 1280 pixels resolution; 294 ppi,
- Memory:
- RAM: 4GB
- Internal: 32GB
- Card slot: yes
- Camera:
- Rear (Quad): 13MP (wide)
- Front: 5MP
- Colors: Black, Orange
- Battery: 4,000 mAh
- Price: $130