KP Bans Sale of Infant Formula Milk Calling it a Danger for Kids Due to Pandemic

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has imposed a ban on the sale, distribution, and marketing of infant formula milk during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the official notification issued by the DG Health Services, infant formula milk and all substitutes of breast milk can put the lives of children into serious dangers during the Coronavirus outbreak.

Here is the notification:

The provincial government has urged mothers to practice respiratory hygiene by wearing face masks while breastfeeding to ensure the safety of the children. It also calls upon mothers to regularly wash their hands and keep surfaces around children clean.

The ban, which comes into effect immediately across the province, has been imposed under the KP Protection of Breast-Feeding and Child Nutrition Act, 2015.