Pakistan’s Senior Pacer Takes Back Retirement from Tests for England Tour

Left-arm fast bowler, Wahab Riaz, has agreed to play in the longest format on England tour where the Men in Green are scheduled to play three Tests.

Earlier, Wahab Riaz had decided to stay away from Test cricket for an indefinite period after Mohammad Amir’s decision to retire from the red-ball cricket. In response to a question regarding Wahab’s availability for Tests, head coach, Misbah-ul-Haq, confirmed that he has talked to the senior pacer and who has agreed to play if the team needs him.

Former Test cricketer, Tanvir Ahmed, had said that Misbah will select both Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz despite their name being excluded from the central contracts list. Amir has withdrawn from the tour due to personal reasons whereas Wahab has been named in the squad and it is now learned that he’s willing to play Test cricket if needed.

Explaining the reason behind a 29-man squad, Misbah told that it is a combined team for both Tests and T20Is and it will help the team management arrange practice matches between balanced sides.

