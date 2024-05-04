America Rings Alarm Bells as Huawei Launches Intel Laptop Despite US Ban

Chinese tech giant Huawei has somehow managed to launch a brand-new MateBook X Pro laptop powered by an Intel chip despite US sanctions that limit its access to American hardware and technology. Undoubtedly, this has sent a flurry of heated reactions in the US.

This is because Huawei has been under America’s trade blacklist since 2019. Huawei’s latest step has rekindled intense discussions about international trade policies and concerns over national security.

As a result of Huawei’s new MateBook X Pro launch, U.S. legislators, especially those from the Republican party, have quickly and strongly reacted to the situation. Notable figures such as Mike Gallagher and Michael McCaul have openly expressed their worries, challenging the notion of allowing American technology to be accessible to Huawei in light of severe sanctions. This problem has significantly pressured the Biden administration to reevaluate and potentially strengthen the rules that control technology exports to blacklisted firms.

This is the second time in recent months that a Huawei launch has stirred trouble in the US. Back in August, the Chinese phone maker launched multiple Huawei Mate 60 flagship phones powered by high-end Kirin chips sourced by China’s biggest chipmaker, SMIC. This resulted in the US launching an investigation into Huawei as well as its chip supply lines to figure out how it was able to launch high-end chips once again.

ALSO READ US is Cutting Off Huawei’s Chip Supply Chain Even More

Fast forward to March 2024, Bloomberg reported that the US is considering cutting off Huawei’s chip supply chain even more. The Biden administration is reportedly considering blacklisting four Chinese chipmakers that supply hardware to Huawei. These chipmakers include Qingdao Sien, SwaySure, Shenzhen Pensun Technology, and ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT), which is one of the biggest memory chip makers in China.