“Expect Major Increase in Milk Prices” Warns Karachi’s Dairy Farmers Association

President of Dairy Farmers Karachi Mubasher Qadeer Abbasi has warned of an imminent increase in milk prices in Karachi, possibly by Rs. 50 per liter.

He attributed this expected rise to the high cost of milk production, escalating cattle prices, and government negligence toward these issues.

Abbasi urged swift action from the Karachi Commissioner to issue a notification reflecting the new prices in line with the increased costs of milk production. He added that if authorities do not announce the price hike by May 10, stakeholders will take matters into their own hands and collectively agree on raising prices.

The Karachi Commissioner recently issued a notification regarding the prices of essential food items. In line with Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s directives, a price control program was initiated to regulate prices through a designated list.

As per the notice, dairy farm milk prices were set at Rs. 180 for wholesale and Rs. 200 for retail per liter.