10th Avenue Project Cost May Increase Due to Slow Work

The slow pace of work on 10th Avenue will likely increase the multi-billion project’s cost.

The National Logistic Cell (NLC), which is responsible for the project, has contacted the Capital Development Authority (CDA) for a price adjustment formula. According to the NLC, the previously quoted bid rates are no longer feasible.

It should be recalled that the civic authority initiated the Rs. 10.2 billion project in 2022 under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP). The project was supposed to be completed in March this year but CDA recently extended the deadline to December as only around 25% of the work has been completed.

According to CDA officials, the main reason behind the delayed work is the shortage of funds. They revealed that less than Rs. 3 billion had been released for the project.

NLC has raised concerns with the CDA regarding the slow progress of the 10th Avenue project, citing inadequate fund allocations and delays in utility service relocation as primary factors contributing to the project’s sluggish pace.

A senior officer of CDA told a national daily that if the required funds aren’t allocated in the upcoming fiscal year, the project could be delayed for years. He highlighted the sluggish pace of work on the project, adding that work on the railway bridge has been started near the service roads of I-9 and I-10.