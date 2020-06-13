Govt Cuts IT Development Budget for 2020-2021

The government has slashed the development budget for Information Technology and Telecom Division and has allocated Rs. 6.672 billion for it in the budget for 2020-21 compared to Rs. 7.34 billion in 2019-20 under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

According to budget documents, the government has allocated Rs. 6.672 billion under the PSDP 2020-21 including Rs. 1.25 billion foreign aid and Rs. 5.42 billion local components.

The government has allocated Rs. 4.78 billion for 13 ongoing and Rs. 1.892 billion 15 new development schemes of Information Technology and Telecom Division.

According to the document,

For ongoing schemes a sum of Rs. 535 million for expansion of Broadband Services through MSAN Technology and Upgradation of IP Core & Access Network in AJ&K and GB,

Rs. 750 million for expansion of Cellular Services in AJ&K and GB Phase-III,

Rs. 709 million for expansion and Upgradation of NGMS (3G/4G) Services and Seamless Coverage along KKH (in support of CPEC) in GB,

Rs. 230 million for E-Office Replication at all Divisions of the Federal Government (Revised),

Rs. 90 million for Crime Analytics & Smart Policing in Pakistan,

Rs. 150 million for National Expansion Plan of NIC’s All over Pakistan,

Rs. 1747.480 million for Technology Parks Development Project (TDP) at Islamabad (Phase-I) (EDCF Loan Exim Bank Korea)

Rs. 70 million for Project Monitoring and Digital Transformation Cell.

Among the new projects, the government has allocated: