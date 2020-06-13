Situation Report: 6,472 New Cases, 88 Deaths Reported in 24 Hours

Pakistan registered highest single-day rise in Cornavirus cases yesterday, for third consecutive day in a row as 6,472 new cases emerged from across the country. Number of tests per day also reached all time high figure of around 30,000; that’s almost double the capacity we had before Eid.
Of new cases, 2,428 cases were reported from Sindh only, while Punjab reported 2,705 new cases in a single day. Both provinces also tested highest number of samples yesterday.
KP, Islamabad and Balochistan added 628, 464 and 193 new cases respectively.
A total of 88 patients died of coronavirus related complications yesterday, of which 48 deaths were reported in Punjab only.
More in below table and graphs:
|Confirmed Cases
|In 24 Hours
|Tests in 24 Hours
|Deaths
|Last 24 Hours
|AJK
|574
|40
|865
|11
|01
|Balochistan
|7,866
|193
|310
|80
|05
|GB
|1,044
|14
|112
|16
|01
|Islamabad
|7,163
|464
|3,648
|71
|06
|KP
|16,415
|628
|3,333
|642
|10
|Punjab
|50,087
|2,705
|10,225 (Record)
|938
|48
|Sindh
|49,256
|2,428
|11,356 (Record)
|793
|17
|Total
|132,405
|6,472
|29,850 (Record)
|2,551
|88