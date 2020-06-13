Situation Report: 6,472 New Cases, 88 Deaths Reported in 24 Hours

Pakistan registered highest single-day rise in Cornavirus cases yesterday, for third consecutive day in a row as 6,472 new cases emerged from across the country. Number of tests per day also reached all time high figure of around 30,000; that’s almost double the capacity we had before Eid.

Of new cases, 2,428 cases were reported from Sindh only, while Punjab reported 2,705 new cases in a single day. Both provinces also tested highest number of samples yesterday.

KP, Islamabad and Balochistan added 628, 464 and 193 new cases respectively.

A total of 88 patients died of coronavirus related complications yesterday, of which 48 deaths were reported in Punjab only.

More in below table and graphs: