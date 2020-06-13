Situation Report: 6,472 New Cases, 88 Deaths Reported in 24 Hours

Pakistan registered highest single-day rise in Cornavirus cases yesterday, for third consecutive day in a row as 6,472 new cases emerged from across the country. Number of tests per day also reached all time high figure of around 30,000; that’s almost double the capacity we had before Eid.

Of new cases, 2,428 cases were reported from Sindh only, while Punjab reported 2,705 new cases in a single day. Both provinces also tested highest number of samples yesterday.

KP, Islamabad and Balochistan added 628, 464 and 193 new cases respectively.

A total of 88 patients died of coronavirus related complications yesterday, of which 48 deaths were reported in Punjab only.

More in below table and graphs:

Confirmed Cases In 24 Hours Tests in 24 Hours Deaths Last 24 Hours
AJK 574 40 865 11 01
Balochistan 7,866 193 310 80 05
GB 1,044 14 112 16 01
Islamabad 7,163 464 3,648 71 06
KP 16,415 628 3,333 642 10
Punjab 50,087 2,705 10,225 (Record) 938 48
Sindh 49,256 2,428 11,356 (Record) 793 17
Total 132,405 6,472 29,850 (Record) 2,551 88

